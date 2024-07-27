Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 4,232.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 203,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 198,362 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in CRH by 7.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of CRH traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.55. 2,793,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,585. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
