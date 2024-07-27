Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 24,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 19,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.93.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
