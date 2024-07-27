Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 24,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 19,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.