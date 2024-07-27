Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.53.

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

