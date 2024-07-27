Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $400,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

