Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 339. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
