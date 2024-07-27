Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 339. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

