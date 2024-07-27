Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. 2,088,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.