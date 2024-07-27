HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
