HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,789.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,059.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 848,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,913. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 47,723 shares of company stock valued at $119,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

