HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIXFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,789.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,059.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 848,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,913. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,723 shares of company stock valued at $119,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

