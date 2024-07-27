HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 266.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VIGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
