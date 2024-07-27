HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

