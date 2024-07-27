HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $396.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $376.00 to $396.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.72.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

HCA stock opened at $354.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.12 and its 200 day moving average is $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $356.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.