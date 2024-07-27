Head-To-Head Contrast: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and SRIVARU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $176.19 billion 0.25 $4.35 billion $0.97 11.53 SRIVARU $40,000.00 130.66 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ford Motor and SRIVARU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 8 5 0 2.29 SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ford Motor presently has a consensus price target of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Ford Motor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.13% 15.28% 2.43% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ford Motor beats SRIVARU on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

