Head-To-Head Contrast: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) versus Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Modiv Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $192.05 million 1.23 -$57.30 million ($1.33) -3.17 Modiv Industrial $48.53 million 2.88 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -31.47

Modiv Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orion Office REIT and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Modiv Industrial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -38.87% -8.32% -5.11% Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Orion Office REIT pays out -30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Orion Office REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

