Headwater Exploration Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Headwater Exploration Stock Up 1.0 %
Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.17. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$770,297.12. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
