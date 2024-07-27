Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,291 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Jabil by 42.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $39,040,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 215.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.