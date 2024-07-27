Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSNY. Tobam boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,147 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Shares of PSNY opened at $0.76 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

