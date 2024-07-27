Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $99,000 Holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of ESS Tech worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ESS Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 746.89% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 42,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,859.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

