Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $207,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,389 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,403,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:CNM opened at $53.53 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

