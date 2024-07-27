Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VeriSign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in VeriSign by 94.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VeriSign by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $184.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.