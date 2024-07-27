Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $98.25 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMED

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.