Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $277.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $339.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

