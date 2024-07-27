Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of DOC opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.87%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,883,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

