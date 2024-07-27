Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,948,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

