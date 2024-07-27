Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.26 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $34.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00041753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.25386 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0688719 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $36,633,835.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.