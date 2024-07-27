Hedera Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.71 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $37.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00041108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.25386 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0688719 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $36,633,835.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

