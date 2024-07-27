Hedera Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $37.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00041306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.25386 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0688719 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $36,633,835.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

