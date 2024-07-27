Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

