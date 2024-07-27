Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,809. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

