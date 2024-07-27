Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $151.22 million and approximately $2,938.76 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00006050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,347.06 or 1.00019342 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00071519 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09264887 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,898.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.