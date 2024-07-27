Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Trading Down 4.2%

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.43. 28,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,048,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Hitek Global Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

