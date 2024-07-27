HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, Zacks reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $607.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

