Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

HMN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

