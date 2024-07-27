Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $163.32 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.71 or 0.00015893 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 17% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $163.32 million and $15.98 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,256,506 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

