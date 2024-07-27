Hovde Group Raises Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $36.50

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Hovde Group from $33.00 to $36.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

