Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,577 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.66 and its 200 day moving average is $347.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.