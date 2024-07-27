Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,069. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

