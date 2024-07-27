HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) & Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Head-To-Head Review

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

HWH International has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.93 billion N/A $2.31 billion $0.68 30.01

This table compares HWH International and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HWH International and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HWH International and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92% Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.68% 21.45% 18.07%

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats HWH International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances and collaboration with Roche Group. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

