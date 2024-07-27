Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Down 4.9%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €241.00 ($261.96) and last traded at €252.00 ($273.91). 18,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €265.00 ($288.04).
Hypoport Trading Down 4.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €299.94 and its 200 day moving average is €243.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
