i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,501.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.