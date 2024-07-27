IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IG Group Price Performance

IGGHY stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. IG Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.