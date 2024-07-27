IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
IG Group Price Performance
IGGHY stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. IG Group has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
IG Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IG Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.