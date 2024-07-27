Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 814,660.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,466 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.49. The company had a trading volume of 882,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.