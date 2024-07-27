IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IMAX by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $20.09. 2,156,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

