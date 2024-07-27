Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Shares Down 2%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Immatics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

