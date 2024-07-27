Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Announces Earnings Results

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Impinj updated its Q3 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Impinj Stock Up 0.5 %

Impinj stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 642,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,684. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $181.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $208,235.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

