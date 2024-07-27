Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.38 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.
Impinj Stock Up 0.5 %
PI stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $181.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
