Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.38 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Impinj Stock Up 0.5 %

PI stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $181.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.