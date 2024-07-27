Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,273 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Incyte worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.61. 2,186,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.