Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,406. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $135,821 over the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBCP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.