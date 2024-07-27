Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 159,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infineon Technologies

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.