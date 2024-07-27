Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($13.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 875.40 ($11.32).
Informa Price Performance
Informa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
