Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($13.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 875.40 ($11.32).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 873.80 ($11.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 684 ($8.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 883.40 ($11.43). The firm has a market cap of £11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,912.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 849.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 820.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

