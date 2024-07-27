Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 327.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

IR opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

