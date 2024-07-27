Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Position Lessened by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:PNOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,703 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $739.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

